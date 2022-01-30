Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined the Reveille to learn about newswriting and the world of journalism.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
News reporter, deputy news editor and now editor
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
I get to interact with new and interesting people constantly by working here. I've also learned a lot about journalism as a reporter and editor.
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
A feature story about Julian White, LSU's first Black faculty member and the impact he left on the university and Baton Rouge community.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
Land a job as a news reporter somewhere not in Louisiana.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @JArchote