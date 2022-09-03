Claire Sullivan.jpg

Why did you join The Reveille? 

 I joined the Reveille because I love writing and politics.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

I was an opinion columnist, and I am currently opinion editor.

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

My favorite thing about working at the Reveille (as cliché as it is) is the people. The people I work with make me want to do my best everyday.

What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?

I wrote a lot on Title IX, and I’m most proud of that work.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I want to be an investigative reporter focusing on the environment or labor.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: @sulliclaire

