Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined the Reveille because I love writing and politics.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
I was an opinion columnist, and I am currently opinion editor.
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite thing about working at the Reveille (as cliché as it is) is the people. The people I work with make me want to do my best everyday.
What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?
I wrote a lot on Title IX, and I’m most proud of that work.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I want to be an investigative reporter focusing on the environment or labor.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @sulliclaire