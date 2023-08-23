Colin Falcon
Matthew Perschall

Why did you join the Reveille? 

I'd always wanted to be involved with the school paper for mostly journalistic passion-related reasons, but I never worked up the nerve to apply. Then a good friend of mine got promoted and really wanted me to take his old job, so I did. It was honestly a great call, as it's been a great outlet to channel the love for the printed word that I hold in my heart.

What positions have you held at the Reveille?

I started out in digital as an optimizer. Then I was a news reporter for a summer, and now I'm the editor for the opinion section.

What's your favorite thing about working at the Reveille?

The people! Throughout all the positions I've held, my favorite part has consistently been the other writers and editors. Just a good group of folks I wouldn't have met if I hadn't started here.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

My bird story! I did a piece about LSU's Natural Science Museum and its massive collection of bird specimens (over 230,000 bird skins, skeletons and stomach-content samples). It was so much fun learning about the museum's inner workings and also seeing a lot of cool (dead) birds.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

idk!

Where can you be found on social media?

My Instagram is @collln_falcon, my Twitter is @nestingnests and my Pokémon Showdown account is Kittyqueen3001.

