Major and Year: English RWC senior
Where I'm from: Prairieville, LA
Past positions at the Reveille: copy editor, chief designer
What does the Reveille means to me: The Reveille has cultivated within me both a love for design and journalism and has helped me develop many valuable skills. But more than that, it has connected me with the LSU community, allowing me the opportunity to make lasting connections with many wonderful people. Being a part of something as worthwhile as the Reveille is truly a privilege — it's a gratifying experience that I will not soon forget.