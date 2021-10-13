Why did you join The Reveille?
I joined the Reveille my freshman year because I worked on my high school's newspaper and loved it so much that I wanted to continue working in student media.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
I began as a copy editor my freshman year and worked as a copy editor for two years before becoming production editor.
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
I love the people. As production editor, I get to collaborate with all the section editors and the production staff to bring stories to life in every print edition. Everyone brings their own ideas and personalities to the table, which makes for some interesting production nights.
What's your favorite graphic that you've created so far?
For our special edition when Joe Burrow won the Heisman, I created a graphic comparing Drew Brees' and Joe Burrow's college statistics. I also created a two-page spread detailing each of the Gubernatorial candidates' positions before the 2019 election.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I want to work in public relations for a science-based company. That way, I'll be able to combine my passion for communication with my love of science.
Where can you be found on social media?
I don't post much but I'm on Twitter @hanmiche.