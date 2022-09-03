Why did you join The Reveille?
I wanted to get involved in student media and The Reveille interested me because it aligned with my major change and my future career goals.
What positions have you held at The Reveille?
Copy editor and production editor
What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
The people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made. Getting to see the reactions to The Reveille of people in my life or around campus.
What's your favorite story that you've worked on so far?
The No. 18 cover and getting to work on baseball stories for the sports pages.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
Move to New York and become an editor or work at a publishing house.
Where can you be found on social media?
Instagram: madison.48