Why did you join The Reveille?
After switching my major from political science to journalism last summer, I wanted to gain real-life experience of what my career would look like following graduation. Since joining the Reveille staff, I have gained a new perspective on the journalism industry. It is fun working with other students to write the history books of our university.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
I started as a sports reporter in August of 2020, following the Men’s and Women’s Golf team along with Beach Volleyball. Currently, I serve as the Deputy Editor of the Sports Section.
What’s your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?
My favorite thing about working at The Reveille is being able to communicate and learn from like-minded people. During our weekly meetings, my journalism skills are sharpened, getting a sense of how a newspaper operates. Additionally, I really enjoy the view from Death Valley’s press box.
What's your favorite story that you've written so far?
My favorite story I bylined this year is titled ‘Trolio Thrives on Tour, Freshman golfer makes PGA Debut.’ This was an unforgettable opportunity, thanks to the Reveille I was able to receive media credentials for my first PGA event, the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. There I was able to talk to professional beat reporters and players to fully understand and witness what a career in this field looks like.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
I plan on attending law school following graduation in May. I am going to pursue a law degree in contractual agreements. This will enable me to advance a profession in the sports realm, using the networks I have made at the Reveille, reporting on LSU sports.
Where can you be found on social media?
My words of wisdom and unwarranted golf takes can be found on the birdie app, @joekehrli9.