Why did you join The Reveille?

I always had an interest in sports journalism and knew that getting involved with The Reveille would be the best place to start once I got to LSU.

What positions have you held at The Reveille?

Sports stringer, sports reporter, deputy sports editor, sports editor

What's your favorite thing about working at The Reveille?

Getting the opportunity to cover big events and team while still in college and meeting and working with so many great people.

What's your favorite story that you've written so far?

My favorite story that I have written so far was when I got the chance to profile Collis Temple Jr., who was the first Black basketball player at LSU.

What do you hope to do after graduation?

I hope to stay in sports media and get a job covering college or professional sports on a national level.

Where can you be found on social media?

Twitter: @peter_rauterkus

Instagram: peter.rauti