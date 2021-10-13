What is your major and year?
Public Relations junior
Where are you from?
New Orleans, La.
What positions have you held in the past at The Reveille?
Sports Reporter, News Reporter, Deputy Sports Editor, Summer Editor-in-Chief
Why did you join The Reveille? Why sports?
For as long as I can remember, sports have been an essential part of my life. Sports have shaped who I am today. I couldn't pass up a chance to give back to the games and get as close to the action as possible in Tiger Stadium, one of the best sporting atmospheres on the planet. And get paid to do it? No brainer.
What does The Reveille mean to you?
I feel fortunate to have a front-row seat to LSU sports history. I'll never forget what it felt like to trail behind Joe Burrow, as he walked off the field in Death Valley for the final time in the midst of the greatest football season in LSU history. Chronicling that historic event is a privilege, one that I'll never take for granted. More historical moments will come in the future, and I can't wait to document them.
If you had one piece of advice for a new student, what would it be?
Branch out. Expose yourself to new people from different backgrounds. It's called a university for a reason. LSU offers a universe of people, ideas, fields, stories and experiences. Go find parts of the universe that are new to you. Do not bury yourself in a familiar, comfortable setting. If you do, you'll learn nothing about the world around you.
What do you hope to do after graduation?
Don't know yet.
Where can you be found on social media?
Twitter: @byreeddarcey