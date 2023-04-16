Fais do-do is a cajun french term for a party! Anybody that steps foot in south Louisiana knows cajuns love to go out and dance, this is definitely not a recent development. Since the 19th century parents have been telling their babies to go to sleep or “fais do-do” so they can keep on two-stepping! I’m DJ Honey and I’m hosting a fais do-do every Saturday night from 7-9 PM with cajun and zydeco tunes that will get you moving. Allons danser les samedis 91.1 KLSU.
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Man-in-the-quad: How an LSU student is going viral on TikTok for man-on-the-street content
-
Opinion: Yes President Tate, LSU has a lot of good, but that doesn't excuse the problems
-
Column: LSU’s continued ability to overcome adversity displayed in series win over Kentucky
-
Who is Ice Spice? How the 'Boy's a liar' rapper became rap's new princess
-
PHOTOS: The Mississippi River
-
LSU football recruiting: A look at the 2024 class toward the end of the spring season
-
Iron sharpens iron: Kentucky stays alive in series despite attempted comeback from LSU
-
Innovate given four penalties for SG code violations; president, VP will still be sworn in