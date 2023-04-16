Fais do-do is a cajun french term for a party! Anybody that steps foot in south Louisiana knows cajuns love to go out and dance, this is definitely not a recent development. Since the 19th century parents have been telling their babies to go to sleep or “fais do-do” so they can keep on two-stepping! I’m DJ Honey and I’m hosting a fais do-do every Saturday night from 7-9 PM with cajun and zydeco tunes that will get you moving. Allons danser les samedis 91.1 KLSU.

