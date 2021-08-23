The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, upgrading it from Emergency Use Authorization. This will pave the way for LSU to mandate the vaccine.
President Tate has stated on several occasions that LSU would mandate the vaccine upon FDA approval. The president told the Reveille that a formal announcement is coming tomorrow. When asked when the vaccine would be mandated, he said, “Consider it done, right now, but there will be a reminder sent out.” He went on to say, “Clearly we’re going to announce that it’s mandated because there’s no reason not to.”
Ernie Ballard issued a statement, saying, “Now that the FDA has provided approval of Pfizer, we will be communicating logistics to the #LSU community soon. We need to fully review the approval from FDA, but President Tate has said he plans to implement a mandate on campus. More details coming.”
The FDA approval may encourage more people to get the vaccine. It may also spark controversy from people more hesitant to get vaccinated.