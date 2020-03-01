Au Revoir Simone - Don't See The Sorrow
Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Melanie - Brand New Key
Janis Ian - At Seventeen
Carole King - So Far Away
Heartless Bastards - Marathon
Big Thief - Paul
Broken Social Scene - Anthems For A Seventeen-Year Old Girl
Chastity Belt - Black Sail
Jessica Lea Mayfield - Too Much Terrible
Cat Power - We All Die
Metric - Soft Rock Star (Jimmy Vs. Joe Remix)
St. Vincent - Cruel
Broadcast - Come On Let's Go
Beach Bunny - Adulting
Vivian Girls - Sick
Miserable - Damned To Love You
Sh*tKid - Fish at Sea, Right?
Daisy Chainsaw - Hope Your Dreams Come True
LOONA - Hi High
Grimes - We Appreciate Power
Girls Rituals - Tapwater
RQ laji-2 - demifloozy
osno1 - dog food (osno1 puppy chow remix)
Kero Kero Bonito - Only Acting
Boys Noise, Rico Nasty - Girl Crush
Charli XCX - Next Level Charli
100 gecs - ringtone (remix) [ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito]
Iceblink - Collette