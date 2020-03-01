5e39d0039da96.image.jpg

Au Revoir Simone - Don't See The Sorrow

Carly Simon - You're So Vain

Melanie - Brand New Key

Janis Ian - At Seventeen

Carole King - So Far Away

Heartless Bastards - Marathon

Big Thief - Paul

Broken Social Scene - Anthems For A Seventeen-Year Old Girl

Chastity Belt - Black Sail

Jessica Lea Mayfield - Too Much Terrible

Cat Power - We All Die

Metric - Soft Rock Star (Jimmy Vs. Joe Remix)

St. Vincent - Cruel

Broadcast - Come On Let's Go

Beach Bunny - Adulting

Vivian Girls - Sick

Miserable - Damned To Love You

Sh*tKid - Fish at Sea, Right?

Daisy Chainsaw - Hope Your Dreams Come True

LOONA - Hi High

Grimes - We Appreciate Power

Girls Rituals - Tapwater

RQ laji-2 - demifloozy

osno1 - dog food (osno1 puppy chow remix)

Kero Kero Bonito - Only Acting

Boys Noise, Rico Nasty - Girl Crush

Charli XCX - Next Level Charli

100 gecs - ringtone (remix) [ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito]

Iceblink - Collette

 

 

 

 

 

