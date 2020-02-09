196F509E-0D24-4B33-93BB-D3D92C74EAE5.jpeg

1st show!!!111

 

Wolf Alice - "Don't Delete The Kisses" Visions Of A Life

Siouxsie and the Banshees - "Monitor" Juju

Mr. Gnome - "The Way" Softly Mad 

Warpaint - "By Your Side" Heads Up

Kate Bush - "Watching You Without Me" Hounds Of Love

Purity Ring - "Stranger Than Earth" Another Eternity

t.A.T.u. - "Stars" 200km/h In The Wrong Lane

Noun - "Easy" Slug

M.I.A. - "Jump In" AIM

Loretta Lynn - "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl" The Country Music Hall Of Fame

Nico - "These Days" Chelsea Girl

Mothers - "It Hurts Until It Doesn't" When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired

katie dey - "only to trip and fall down again" flood network

WILLOW - "Female Energy, Part 2" WILLOW

Salt-N-Pepa - "Tramp" Hot, Cool & Vicious

Delia Derbyshire - "Towards Tomorrow" BBC Radiophonic Music

Cowgirl Clue - "Cherry Jubilee" Cherry Jubilee

Black Dresses - "NAUSEA 2019" DREAMS COME TRUE

IC3PEAK - Грустная Сука” Сладкая Жизнь

TWICE - "Feel Special" Feel Special

Alice Deejay - "Better Off Alone" Better Off Alone

Sleigh Bells - "Rule Number One" Jessica Rabbit

HIRS ft. Anna Vo and Dk - "It's Ok to Be Sad"Friends. Lovers. Favorites.

Stonefield - "Sleep" BENT

Mannequin P**** - "Romantic" Romantic

Courtney Barnett - "Anonymous Club" The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas

Hop Along - "Tibetan Pop Stars" Get Disowned

Angel Olsen - "Special" Phases

Sharon Van Etten - "I Wish I Knew" Home Recordings

Caroline Polachek - "Go As A Dream" Pang

Lucius - "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" Wildewoman

 

