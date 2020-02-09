1st show!!!111
Wolf Alice - "Don't Delete The Kisses" Visions Of A Life
Siouxsie and the Banshees - "Monitor" Juju
Mr. Gnome - "The Way" Softly Mad
Warpaint - "By Your Side" Heads Up
Kate Bush - "Watching You Without Me" Hounds Of Love
Purity Ring - "Stranger Than Earth" Another Eternity
t.A.T.u. - "Stars" 200km/h In The Wrong Lane
Noun - "Easy" Slug
M.I.A. - "Jump In" AIM
Loretta Lynn - "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl" The Country Music Hall Of Fame
Nico - "These Days" Chelsea Girl
Mothers - "It Hurts Until It Doesn't" When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired
katie dey - "only to trip and fall down again" flood network
WILLOW - "Female Energy, Part 2" WILLOW
Salt-N-Pepa - "Tramp" Hot, Cool & Vicious
Delia Derbyshire - "Towards Tomorrow" BBC Radiophonic Music
Cowgirl Clue - "Cherry Jubilee" Cherry Jubilee
Black Dresses - "NAUSEA 2019" DREAMS COME TRUE
IC3PEAK - “Грустная Сука” Сладкая Жизнь
TWICE - "Feel Special" Feel Special
Alice Deejay - "Better Off Alone" Better Off Alone
Sleigh Bells - "Rule Number One" Jessica Rabbit
HIRS ft. Anna Vo and Dk - "It's Ok to Be Sad"Friends. Lovers. Favorites.
Stonefield - "Sleep" BENT
Mannequin P**** - "Romantic" Romantic
Courtney Barnett - "Anonymous Club" The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas
Hop Along - "Tibetan Pop Stars" Get Disowned
Angel Olsen - "Special" Phases
Sharon Van Etten - "I Wish I Knew" Home Recordings
Caroline Polachek - "Go As A Dream" Pang
Lucius - "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" Wildewoman