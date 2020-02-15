2/14/20 - Love and Loss GET READY. 2 BE IN YOUR FEELINGS
Sky Ferreira - Everything Is Embarrassing
Fanny - Ain’t That Peculiar
Sleater Kinney - Good Things
Wolf Alice - Bros
Marissa Nadler and Stephen Brodsky - More Than Words
Squirrel Flower - Home
Lucinda Williams - Sharp Cutting Wings (Song To A Poet)
Haley Heynderickx - Worth It
Patsy Cline - I Fall To Pieces
Bambi Valentino (Maddy Ellwanger) - Loverboy
Zola Jesus - Remains
Austra - Lose It
TWICE - What is Love?
Black Dresses (Tessa Violet Cover) - CRUSH
Marina and the Diamonds - I’m A Ruin
Lorde - Writer In The Dark
Fiona Apple - Paper Bag
FKA Twigs - Cellophane
Gaelynn Lea - Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun
Bjork - Isobel
Noun - I Don’t Love Anybody
Karen O - Body
Cat Power - Now What You Want
King Woman - I Wanna Be Adored
Alela Diane - About Farewell
Nicole Dollanganger - Lacrymaria Olor