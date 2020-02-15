femmefm.jpg

2/14/20 - Love and Loss GET READY. 2 BE IN YOUR FEELINGS  

Sky Ferreira - Everything Is Embarrassing  

Fanny - Ain’t That Peculiar  

Sleater Kinney - Good Things  

Wolf Alice - Bros  

Marissa Nadler and Stephen Brodsky - More Than Words  

Squirrel Flower - Home  

Lucinda Williams - Sharp Cutting Wings (Song To A Poet)  

Haley Heynderickx - Worth It  

Patsy Cline - I Fall To Pieces  

Bambi Valentino (Maddy Ellwanger) - Loverboy  

Zola Jesus - Remains  

Austra - Lose It  

TWICE - What is Love?  

Black Dresses (Tessa Violet Cover) - CRUSH  

Marina and the Diamonds - I’m A Ruin  

Lorde - Writer In The Dark  

Fiona Apple - Paper Bag  

FKA Twigs - Cellophane  

Gaelynn Lea - Someday We’ll Linger in the Sun  

Bjork - Isobel  

Noun - I Don’t Love Anybody  

Karen O - Body  

Cat Power - Now What You Want  

King Woman - I Wanna Be Adored  

Alela Diane - About Farewell  

Nicole Dollanganger - Lacrymaria Olor                        

