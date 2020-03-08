5e39d0039da96.image.jpg

goth gf playlist :-]

 

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound

Switchblade Symphony - Wicked

Jack Off Jill - Vivica

The Birthday Massacre - Red Stars

Concrete Blonde - Heal It Up

Skeletal Family - Promised Land

Genitorturers - Stitch In Time

Azar Swan - We Hunger

King Woman - Deny

Emilie Autumn - Dead Is The New Alive

Subrosa - Attack On Golden Mountain

Stonefield - Through The Storm

Dolores Haze - The Haze Is Forever

NGHTCRWLR - Let The Children Scream

ADULT. - Dance Avoid

Ic3peak - THIS WORLD IS SICK

Chelsea Wolfe - Spun

Genitorturers - 120 Days

Emilie Autumn - Face The Wall

Rasputina - Transylvania Concubine

The Dresden Dolls - Sex Changes

Xmal Deutschland - Qual

Cranes - Jewel

4 Non Blondes - Drifting

White Ring - IxC999

Black Math Horseman - Bird Of All Faiths And None\Bell From Madrone

 

 

 

