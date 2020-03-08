goth gf playlist :-]
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound
Switchblade Symphony - Wicked
Jack Off Jill - Vivica
The Birthday Massacre - Red Stars
Concrete Blonde - Heal It Up
Skeletal Family - Promised Land
Genitorturers - Stitch In Time
Azar Swan - We Hunger
King Woman - Deny
Emilie Autumn - Dead Is The New Alive
Subrosa - Attack On Golden Mountain
Stonefield - Through The Storm
Dolores Haze - The Haze Is Forever
NGHTCRWLR - Let The Children Scream
ADULT. - Dance Avoid
Ic3peak - THIS WORLD IS SICK
Chelsea Wolfe - Spun
Genitorturers - 120 Days
Emilie Autumn - Face The Wall
Rasputina - Transylvania Concubine
The Dresden Dolls - Sex Changes
Xmal Deutschland - Qual
Cranes - Jewel
4 Non Blondes - Drifting
White Ring - IxC999
Black Math Horseman - Bird Of All Faiths And None\Bell From Madrone