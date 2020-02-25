Ic3peak - Go With The Flow
Joni Mitchell - Woodstock
High Priest of Saturn - Sons of Earth and Sky
Dengue Fever - Still Waters Run Deep
Crystal Castles - Insulin
Crim3s - Stress
Grimes (lol) - My Sister Says The Saddest Things
Boy Harsher - Pain
SNAKESKIN - come home
The Coathangers - Down Down
Mother Mother - Hayloft
Sophie Hunger - Le vent nous portera
kibishi - bad weather
Locrian - Eternal Return
NGHTCRWLR - Nation Under Creep
Little Star - Inanna Rahkma
katie dey - escaping
ZOMBIE-CHANG - TOKIDOKI
Switchblade Symphony - Dissolve
Emilie Autumn - Heard It All
Joanna Newsom - Sawdust and Diamonds
Vashti Bunyan - If I Were
The Wailin' Jennys - Away But Never Gone
Duffy - Scared
Cults - No Hope
Ciara - I Proceed
IIf