Ic3peak - Go With The Flow

Joni Mitchell - Woodstock

High Priest of Saturn - Sons of Earth and Sky

Dengue Fever - Still Waters Run Deep

Crystal Castles - Insulin 

Crim3s - Stress

Grimes (lol) - My Sister Says The Saddest Things

Boy Harsher - Pain

SNAKESKIN - come home

The Coathangers - Down Down

Mother Mother - Hayloft

Sophie Hunger - Le vent nous portera

kibishi - bad weather

Locrian - Eternal Return

NGHTCRWLR - Nation Under Creep

Little Star - Inanna Rahkma

katie dey - escaping

ZOMBIE-CHANG - TOKIDOKI

Switchblade Symphony - Dissolve

Emilie Autumn - Heard It All

Joanna Newsom - Sawdust and Diamonds

Vashti Bunyan - If I Were

The Wailin' Jennys - Away But Never Gone

Duffy - Scared

Cults - No Hope

Ciara - I Proceed

 

 

 

