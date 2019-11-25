Louisiana has the highest rate of the flu this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu season usually starts in late October, but this year Louisiana started seeing flu cases in mid-September. South Louisiana has had particularly high rates of flu. Louisiana has seen nearly triple the cases of flu-like illnesses as the regional baseline.
The last week that data was available, there were 4,598 cases of the flu, most of those occurring in people between the ages of 0 and 24, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Health. Patients are reporting strong symptoms that appear quickly.
Louisiana is no stranger to a strong flu season. Last year, there were 14,000 cases of flu-related hospitalizations, and 1,400 deaths, according to the LDH. This year, Lafayette, New Orleans and Baton Rouge seem to be taking the brunt of the virus.
The Walgreens Flu index ranked Louisiana as the second worst state with a flu outbreak, according to the number of prescriptions for flu treatments. Lafayette was the worst parish in the country, followed by New Orleans at no. 4 and Baton Rouge at no. 6.
Medical experts agree that the best way to keep oneself from getting the flu is to get vaccinated. The LDH website explains some of the benefits of getting the flu vaccine. The vaccine protects against more than one strain of the virus, reduces the risk of contracting the virus and protects people vaccinated people might come in contact with, such as very young children.
There are 31 places within ten miles where LSU students can get the flu vaccine, including several pharmacies, urgent care clinics and the Student Health Center. Full-time students who paid their Student Health fee can get the flu vaccine for free, part-time students can get the shot for $10 and faculty, staff, and spouses can get the vaccine for $20.
The injection clinic is open Monday through Friday.
The Student Health Center also has recommendations for students to avoid getting the flu, including staying hydrated, eating well and exercising, as well as washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and avoiding contact with sick people. The Health Center recommends sick people stay home until they have been fever free for 24 hours.
The Health Center could not be reached for comment at this time.