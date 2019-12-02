The 2019 football season for the LSU tigers will forever be remembered as one of the greatest and most dominant seasons in LSU history. To remember that greatness, fans came from all over town and rushed to grab a slab of the sod that lay in Tiger Stadium during the historic run.
The team went 12-0 in the regular season, marking the first time the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season since 2011. With playoff implications on the rest of the games in the 2019 season, the ones that bleed purple and gold wanted something to plant in their homes no matter the ending of the Tigers hopeful playoff run.
The Athletic Department at LSU decided to pry up 3500 square feet, amounting to more than 3,300 slabs of Tiger Stadium sod along with grass on top, to invest in a months-long project to fix field drainage in Tiger stadium. Improvements to the field for our Tigers are always encouraged, and right outside of Alex box stadium from 4-6 P.M. is where the slabs were given away.
Fans of course went crazy over the opportunity, and all of it was gone within minutes of it being rushed. Alex Ignative, a freshman in petroleum engineering, was one of the first ones to get in on the giveaway.
“When is this ever gonna happen again so I thought, why not come get some grass,” said Alex, who was running to his car when asked for his interesting take on the situation.
He wasn’t the only one running though. Many people were missing out on the opportunity, and a lot of people were walking up excited when they were told it was already out. Collin Craddock, a freshman in construction management, was just excited he was able to get some after running for it.
“It’s a big deal, not many opportunities to be able to get this,” said Collin.
He was certainly right about the limited opportunities, because this doesn’t happen every year. He also clearly wasn’t the only fan to know this, as many waited in their vehicles since 10 in the morning for their chance. At first, visitors were told to only approach the area in vehicles, but traffic was moving fairly slow and many people had already walked pretty far just to turn around and possibly not get any. Once the first person walked up and grabbed theirs it was a free for all, and the highlight of the scene was certainly seeing people get fired up when they secured theirs.
“This is special sod, this is 12-0 sod, this is legendary, this is iconic, Joe Burrow, our Heisman, our Quarterback, walked on this,” said Emily Mancusl a senior marketing major, who was pumped about carrying very heavy sod all the way to her car.
You can’t, of course, mention this season without the great Joe Burrow, and he certainly was a huge encouragement for many people to come grab a piece of his history if anything.
Fans at Alex Box today now have something they can tell everyone about, and a piece of grass to walk on every day and remind them of the great memories involved with being a Tiger fan.