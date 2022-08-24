Being a freshman at one of the oldest, most prestigious universities in the nation can be frightening at first. Adjusting to college life is a process and can take time, but with the help of your fellow upperclassmen, adapting can be easier than ever. Everyone knows some simple advice such as go to class and take notes, but the reality is that your freshman year is for you to really put yourselves out there and make the best of it. Now is your chance to set the tone for the next couple of years. Here’s what your fellow upperclassmen at Louisiana State University have to say.
Network and make connections
“Get involved in clubs that are a part of your major as well as attending events and being social. Not only is it fun, but it is free,” says Giselle Finley, a junior studying apparel design at LSU. Networking and making connections are super important while in college. Now is your chance to really gather information and meet new people who have the same interests as you. It is an excellent way to surround yourself with new perspectives and ideas that will help you as a freshman. In addition to opening doors and providing numerous opportunities, this can make you feel more connected with people on campus. It might be challenging to get an internship your freshman year, but networking can make the process easier when finding one later down the road.
It is okay to not know your major
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “At least 80% of college students change their major throughout their college education.” A freshman's favorite thing to do is tell everyone their major. Some people know exactly what they want to do and some people have no clue in the world. Your major can say a lot about you and your studies, but understand that it is okay to not know exactly what you want to study. Your freshman year is meant for exploring your likes and dislikes by using the resources and people around you. Do not limit yourself behind your major, as you will not fully be able to explore what you have a passion for. Much of the time, the students who seem like they have it all planned out and know what career path they want to go down are the ones who end up changing their majors.
Do not procrastinate
In college you are going to have a lot on your plate with classes, clubs, making time for friends, and more. The best strategy to avoid stress is to not procrastinate and work on your time management skills. Camryn Marshall, a junior at LSU, says, “Do not procrastinate because then it'll be stressful afterwards. Have good communication with your professors and get your assignments done days before they're due.” This will help to protect your mental health and to stay organized and productive. Upperclassmen have found that when you do assignments before the due date, it allows more time for them to go back and make corrections that result in a better grade.
Put your mental health first
Jaylin Darensbourg, a junior studying film and television, says “Stay on your school work and put your mental health first. Take your time on your assignments, and when you’re feeling overwhelmed, just take a step back and breathe.” It is easy to get caught up with loads of schoolwork that cause your mental health to decline. As simple as it sounds, take a breather and take it one step at a time. Research Assistant Eliza Abdu-Glass has found that “73% of students experience some sort of mental health crisis during college,” meaning no one is alone. Good mental health helps individuals determine how to handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health tips include getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, exercising, and participating in activities that interest you. LSU offers various resources for mental health, so do not hesitate to reach out.
Learn the material, don’t just study it
Do yourself a favor and learn your class material. Only memorizing it will hurt you in the long run. Senior Alandria Garrett studying Kinesiology says “Many professors will use past lesson materials in other assignments later in the course. Learning it will allow you to be prepared for any and everything your teacher throws your way.” While any student can just “get the grade,” learning and understanding class material is undoubtedly more helpful than just passing a course. The skills you learn from your courses your freshman year are skills you will use until senior year. Knowledge is key to life, so learn as much as you can and really apply. When it comes down to getting a job, career professionals are looking for what you can bring to the table, not just what you can memorize. Tips to learning include using flashcards, writing down notes, asking questions when something is unclear, and going to study groups.
Know that you are not alone and these five tips are here to help you make the best out of your freshman year. Good luck this year and geaux tigers!