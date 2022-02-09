sgkhadkgaaweiagbadg
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:50:03 AM
Sunset: 05:48:35 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM
Sunset: 05:49:24 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:48:26 AM
Sunset: 05:50:12 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM
Sunset: 05:51:01 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:46:43 AM
Sunset: 05:51:49 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:45:50 AM
Sunset: 05:52:37 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:44:56 AM
Sunset: 05:53:24 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.