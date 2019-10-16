Growing up, everyone always told you to not play with your food, but LSU dining is switching things with their new YouTube series “Hack the Hall.”
LSU Dining provides students with delicious food while also cooking up some humor-filled episodes to help students make the most of their dining hall experience.
The series is set at “The 5” and stars their Executive Chef Laurence Landon. Chef Landon walks students through making creative dishes using the ingredients available to them at the dining halls. From double stuffed quesadillas to jalapeño and ham mac n’ cheese, “Hack the Hall” proves that there is no limit to how creative you can be with your food.
Chef Landon mentioned how pizza and grill are usually what most students gravitate towards at the dining hall, but this series pushes students to be more creative with their food and not feel scared to try new things.
Although the series is videoed at The Five, Chef Landon reassured that all the ingredients they use in the videos can be found at any of the dining halls at the university. He even said that most ingredients they use could probably be found in dining halls all throughout the country.
Montana Anker, a marketing intern at The Five, said that the idea came after her and her fellow interns were collaborating about ways to make the dining hall more fun and interactive for students.
“We have a lot of fun making them,” said Anker while explaining how relaxed and fun the environment is when they are filming the videos.
The hacks can be done at any time of the day, however Chef Landon said that dinner is the optimal time to put these skills to the test.
“Dinner is more laid back. Students aren’t on a time crunch, so they come in at their own leisure and they hang out a little bit more,” said Landon. “That’s really where the hacks come in when they have a little bit more time to do their own thing.”
However, if students are up to the challenge, most videos are only between one to two minutes long. Even if you’re crunched for time you could whip out one of the hacks to liven up your experience.
Anker and Landon expressed that the goal of the video series is to get more students to interact and know that they can do so much more than they think at the dining halls.
“we’re trying to get students to be more creative and think more about their food,” said Anker. “We want them to have fun and have a great experience at the dining hall, and if we can create that for them through Hack the Hall, I think that’s a great thing.”
Currently, Hack the Hall is exclusively for the University, however, Anker mentioned that she is working with other universities in hopes of expanding and reaching more students.
There’s a new video every Thursday on the LSU Dining YouTube channel.