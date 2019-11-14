The LSU campus crime logs show that the University has a large number of hit and runs reported to the LSUPD every week.
Although it is very much a problem, hit and runs happen every day especially at highly populated universities such as LSU.
“It isn’t unique to LSU, but any setting such as a large university that has a lot of vehicle traffic, there will unfortunately be vehicle accidents,” said Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
Ballard mentioned that the University asks students, staff and visitors to stay alert for pedestrians and other vehicles and to follow the speed limits when traveling in both parking lots and on the road. He also mentioned that if someone is involved in an accident, it is required by law that they report it to the police.
While most hit and run stories usually result in unfortunate result and two unhappy parties, that’s not always the case.
Biological sciences major Aniko Nowakowski unintentionally took part in a hit and run which led to her connecting with her current boyfriend Matthew Miller, a student at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge.
According to Nowakowski, she was on the University’s campus for a meeting during spring break. She was short on time and was hurrying to make it to work after the meeting.
“I was in a rush to get to work afterwards, and as I was leaving the parking lot, I accidentally hit a parked car. I didn’t realize it at the time, so I just drove off like normal,” said Nowakowski. “A couple days later, I get an email from LSU PD telling me I was a suspect in a hit and run accident! I was so shocked and scared that I’d get sued. I was thinking ‘This is the worst thing to happen! Why me?’”
However, Nowakowski was neither sued or in trouble. She later found out that the girl whose car she accidentally hit was involved with the same campus ministry group as her.
“I later found out that the driver of the car was a sweet girl who was involved with the same campus ministry group as me,” said Nowakowski, “And turns out, I had worked on a retreat and done some service projects around the community with her brother.”
Nowakowski expressed that the unfortunate hit and run accident led to a wonderful relationship.
“Through this car mishap, I was able to reconnect with her brother and now we are happily dating. Thank God for my bad driving because it led to an awesome relationship!” said Nowakowski.
While Nowakowski story ended with a happy ending, it is important to always be vigilant while driving on campus. However, humans naturally make mistakes and it is important that if you are part of a hit and run incident to report it as soon as you find out.
To report a hit or run contact the LSUPD at (225) 578-3231.