Since 2000, STRIPES has showed incoming students what it means to be an LSU Tiger. However, with STRIPES put on the back burner, many incoming freshmen may be losing their opportunity to “earn their stripes.”
STRIPES was one of the programs offered by the LSU First Year Experience department within the Division of Student Life, however, with this department being liquidated, STRIPES has been disregarded by Enrollment Management—its current department.
This is what prompted mass communication sophomore Melissa Kim and biological engineering junior Gabriel Breaux to take action by started a social media campaign. They got the idea to start a social media campaign from chemical engineering sophomore Joel Folse.
“I had the idea to start a social media campaign because of all of the passion I saw from the friends I made in the program. A social media campaign can easily take the passion people have for this program and effectively turn it into results. The best way to vouch for STRIPES are sharing personal stories and the best way to do that is social media,” said Folse.
The campaign known as “Students for STRIPES,” began after students noticed that STRIPES was not being made a priority by administration.
“Gabe and I started @StudentsforSTRIPES after realizing the importance of STRIPES was being minimized to then be pushed aside by administration. Oftentimes, we don’t notice what’s happening on campus, how students get less and less support, until the very end when you can’t turn back and voice your concerns. We took this opportunity to stop that pattern and speak on what we believe,” said Kim.
The social media campaign is both on Instagram and Facebook. Where Kim and Breaux share stories from both in-state and out-of-state students which were impacted positively by STRIPES.
Students like elementary education junior Taylor Morgan claim that STRIPES did not just impact her but change her life. Morgan is the Facebook moderator for Students for STRIPES.
“My mom brought STRIPES to my attention and I reluctantly agreed. Little did I know it would change my life entirely. Once school started, I knew my way around campus and my small group hung out every day,” said Morgan. “Everyone was so accepting and inclusive and this brought out a side in me I never knew. I thrived as a leader so did my peers. To take this opportunity away from students would be an injustice.”
“I am very passionate about the STRIPES program and I feel as if it has been pushed to the side and labeled as non-essential by the Office of Enrollment Management thus far this year. I wanted to bring together everyone’s voice and passion for STRIPES to one space, so Melissa and I decided to start this movement,” said Breaux, “I think our main goals are to have STRIPES continue on this campus and to at the very least gain some transparency on the progression of the program for this year.”
Everyone involved in Students for STRIPES expressed that the administration is failing to be transparent with students regarding the status of the 2020 STRIPES program.
“Our desired outcome has always been the same since the start. Communication and transparency. It doesn’t seem like the Office of Enrollment Management understands the impact of STRIPES and I believe the best way to show them is this campaign,” said Folse.
“We [Students for STRIPES] want STRIPES to continue as the program we have grown to know and love under a department that also appreciates it. As it is currently under Enrollment Management, we want them to be transparent with the student body in the status of the 2020 STRIPES program. Knowing where STRIPES stands in their eyes will give students important insight for future programs,” said Kim
The University responded in a statement from Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard:
“We value all that Stripes offers students and want to create a way in which more students can benefit from it. We continue to work through what our next year of programming looks like and look forward to keeping the community updated at the appropriate time.”
Students question when the “appropriate time” is and hope for clarification.
Students are fighting for their voices to be heard in hopes that administration will take notice.
“There’s a reason that we are gaining a following so quickly. There’s a reason that people are contacting us with confusion and outrage that STRIPES isn’t being taken care of. STRIPES is important to the people on this campus and to the freshmen experience. Office of Enrollment Management needs to know this,” said Folse.
“We wish for administration to realize that the students are the heartbeat of this campus. Their voices deserve to be heard. While we respect administration and are thankful for all they do for us, we wish to also be respected for all we do to aid in student experience and retention,” said Morgan.
This is more info on STRIPES if you all want to include it:
STRIPES was originally designed to help incoming students learn about key components in University life. These components include academic success, college readiness, history and traditions, involvement, leadership development, relationship building and student services.
While STRIPES is intended to help first-year students flourish in their new home, current LSU students are also impacted by STRIPES. Current LSU students can serve as student leaders to help educate incoming freshmen and transfer students about the history and traditions of LSU; ease the transition from high school to college; familiarize participants with university resources, facilities and programs; and facilitate the establishment of a strong bond with the university.
In order for students to connect with their peers, they are broken into small groups of about 12-15 participants with two student leaders. The small groups are named after significant LSU historical figures or campus buildings, and the introduction of the small group leaders was one of the highlights of the welcome ceremony. These small groups serve are crucial support systems for many students who may feel alienated in such a large campus.