Futurism Score
Far Future (First Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Peter McConnell
Far Future (Mid Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Peter McConnell
Far Future (Final Wave) - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Peter McConnell
Demonstration Minigame - Plants vs. Zombies 2
Peter McConnell
World 2 - Super Mario Galaxy 2
Koji Kondo
Ambient Wonder - Halo: Combat Evolved
Martin O'Donnell
The Drummer - Cities Skylines
Electric Lights
Crashteroids - Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex
Andy Blythe and Marten Joustra
Waluigi Pinball (Future Funk Remix) - Waluigi Pinball
Naz3nt
Battle At Eden Prime - Mass Effect
Sam Hulick
You are smart - Katamari Damacy
Akitaka Tohyama
Old Opening (Bonus Track) - Alien Isolation
Christian Henson
Analyzing - Detroit Become Human
Nima Fakhrara
Taris Upper City - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Jeremy Soule
Elec Man Stage - Mega Man
Manami Matsumae
Before the Dawn - Cities Skylines
Jules Baptiste
Season 4 Menu - Fall Guys
Jukio Kallio
The Alien Queen - Mass Effect
Sam Hulick
The Fall of Mother Base - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Harry Gregson-Williams
Neptune - Space Invaders
Space Invaders
Mars - Mass Effect 3
Sam Hulick
Overworld Theme - Super Mario World
Koji Kondo
The Colony - Titanfall
Stephen Barton
Eladard - Starfox 3
Kozue Ishikawa
Cephaloparade - Splatoon 2
Octotool
Aliens - Alien Isolation
Christian Henson
V - Cyberpunk 2077
Marcin Przybyłowicz
Get Ready - Cities Skylines
Sounds Of Neon
Investigation - Detroit Become Human
Nima Fakhrara
Space Storm Galaxy - Super Mario Galaxy 2
Koji Kondo
Metallic Archaea - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Harry Gregson-Williams
Compactor Reactor - Crash Bandicoot: Wrath Of Cortex
Andy Blythe and Marten Joustra
At Doom's Gate - Doom
Bobby Prince
Blast Processing - Geometry Dash
Waterflame
Rock Anthem For Saving The World - Halo: Combat Evolved
Martin O'Donnell
Da Funk - Just Dance 3
Daft Punk
Wanda Wanda - Katamari Damacy
Akitaka Tohyama
A Very Dangerous Place - Mass Effect
Sam Hulick
Cosmology - Titanfall
Stephen Barton
Game Over LoFi Hip Hop Remix - Super Mario World
Phillip Schlosser [HephestosMusic]