House, jungle, drum n bass and more - The House of Aggregation is the place to be for the best mix of the classics and beyond. DJ Blackjack is your host, 9-11PM on Saturdays. Kick off your shoes and try not to get your speakers blown.
House of Aggregation
- DJ Blackjack
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
If you need need help due to a disability in accessing this content, please contact the LSU Office of Student Media at (225) 578-1697.
Back to School Guide 2021
For more past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
What is 'frat flu?' Unknown illness spreading through campus not COVID, mono or flu, says SHC
-
The 55th annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns with funnel cakes and 'family fun'
-
LSU soccer clinches NCAA tournament berth, to face Memphis in first round
-
John Mulaney starts 'From Scratch' in his new and hilariously morbid comedy tour
-
Inside Jack Bech's journey: How an unknown recruit became LSU's top receiver
-
Stress swinging—a new phenomena provided by a secret corner of campus
-
Here's how much it cost LSU to move President Tate and his wife to Louisiana
-
Student Union to remain closed on gamedays due to 'multiple incidents' over the past few years
-
Jeymes Samuel's star-studded Black western 'The Harder They Fall' hits its mark with blazing ferocity
-
LSU AgCenter medical pot program expands to new facility; will grow and sell smokable marijuana to pharmacies
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM
- Sunset: 05:09:20 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM
Sunset: 05:09:20 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:55 AM
Sunset: 05:08:47 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:29:45 AM
Sunset: 05:08:16 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:30:36 AM
Sunset: 05:07:46 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:31:26 AM
Sunset: 05:07:18 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:32:17 AM
Sunset: 05:06:51 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:33:08 AM
Sunset: 05:06:26 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.