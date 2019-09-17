How are LSU students using Middleton Library, and what are they reading? Your reporter posed this question to Middleton Head of Circulation Elisa Plank. After explaining that privacy rules prevent her from disclosing anything too specific, Plank provided a circulation report from February 2019.
In February Middleton saw over 100,000 visits. On a campus that boasts over 30,000 students, this number is not surprising. Middleton’s circulation department was busiest on Tuesdays yet saw the most overall visitors on Wednesdays. Peak traffic occured between 9am and 8pm, and 1501 study spaces were booked.
Check-out records show Language and Literature proved the most popular genre by far. This was followed by Fine Arts, Social Sciences and General Sciences. These trends likely reflect the popularity of these majors at LSU; English and foreign languages are popular majors, and related classes are common requirements for many different degrees. More obscure topics like military history and library science deviate from typical majors and prerequisites and are thus among the least checked-out genres.
But among the more interesting facts the report included was that despite being outnumbered by undergraduate students roughly 6-1, graduate students accounted for the most frequent book user. Furthermore, the predominant hub for studying on our huge campus, with no real limit on the number of books one can take, saw only 2072 get checked out.
The reasons for this are speculative. It may simply be the case that compared to graduate students, LSU undergraduates simply don’t need books because their courses are less demanding. Whereas obscure niches studied by grad students might require in-depth tomes, undergrads can get by referencing popular websites like Wikipedia.
Chemical Engineering junior Ethan Thibodeaux has been using the library’s study rooms and CC’s at least weekly since he was a freshman but said books simply aren’t a necessity for him. “I get by fine with just the internet. It’s way more efficient and accessible.”
Alternatively, this discrepancy could in part be explained by confusion. LSU’s large undergraduate body may just be unfamiliar with the call-number system, and deterred by the task of hunting down books from a huge, 4 (?) story catalogue. Business major Everett Pooler admitted he found the process slightly confusing. “My first time there was kind of daunting. It took me a little while to find the circulation desk, and then peering over all the shelves looking for the right call-number took some time.”
On the contrary Law student Tyler Bergeron said he’s checked out books many times without issue. “The circulation desk staff were always super helpful and didn’t mind pointing me in the right direction.”
Chemistry major Davis Curry offered a more critical explanation, asserting that Middleton’s texts are dated. “I don’t like their selection. This is anecdotal but everything I’ve found for my major in there was from like the 1970s.”
If Middleton’s massive catalogue is being underutilized in favor of the internet, quiet study rooms or otherwise, it is difficult to suggest how it might be revitalized. Without a high demand of books, the library may simply remain a popular study hub.