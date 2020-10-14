The LSU Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday that a committee was created to select the University's next president and Interim President Thomas Galligan voiced his interest in the position following the announcement.

Thomas Galligan, dean of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, entered the role as interim president Jan. 1 after former President F. King Alexander left LSU to become the president of Oregon State University.

Galligan previously told the Reveille he was not interested in taking on the role permanently, but his thoughts on the position were different Wednesday.

"I got the bug," Galligan said. "I'm infected with the spirit of [the position] so I'm interested."

Galligan said when he first stepped into the position of Interim President he knew he wanted to get back to the Law Center. He said he still does want to return to the Law Center "someday," but he has enjoyed the experience as interim president and is interested in the full-time position.

"I want to see COVID through," Galligan said. "We've got important conversations going on about diversity and inclusion and equity and I want to continue to be part of those conversations."

Galligan said those reasons, along with the collaboration between the Baton Rouge campus and other campuses within the LSU system, are why he is considering the permanent position.

The Association of Governing Boards presented a report to the Board of Supervisors in May about the structure of the University's leadership. One of the options presented is to split the position of president into two separate positions: president and chancellor.

Galligan said he "pleads the fifth" on if he would apply for the position of chancellor.

"I think it's up to the search committee to make a recommendation to the Board about exactly what the position is," Galligan said. "I have really enjoyed having both hats because it gives me the campus experience and more student interaction... but I've also loved to work with the other chancellors at the other campuses. I've really enjoyed it the way it is."