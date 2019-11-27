The International Justice Mission at LSU held their first fundraising event of the year Wednesday through Monday called Threads, a pop-up thrift store with proceeds going to end modern-day slavery.
The pop-up thrift store sold used clothing that included t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, pants and other items. Threads was located in Free Speech Alley and members of IJM at LSU sat at the table giving information about the club and handling sales.
This is the first fundraiser of the year for the LSU chapter of IJM. This was also the first year the LSU chapter held a pop-up shop, but other chapters have held pop-up shops at other universities. IJM at LSU plans to hold another pop-up shop during the next school year.
IJM Vice President of Fundraising Charlotte Adams is proud of the proceeds IJM raised through Threads, and hopes that next year’s pop-up shop is even bigger.
“Considering that this was the first year we’ve ever done it, I think we’ve been really successful,” Adams said.
IJM at LSU is the on-campus chapter of the global organization, International Justice Mission. The goal of the organization is to end modern-day slavery and human trafficking around the world. The organization also aims to help with domestic abuse and police brutality in different countries.
Sports administration sophomore Joshua Kirkpatrick became involved with the club through his friend, a former club president.
“I feel really passionate about this because I feel either people still don’t know that modern-day slavery still exists, or people know it exists but don’t know what to do about it,” Kirkpatrick said. “I want our organization to be a place where students can come and know that they can actually do something about modern-day slavery.”
IJM has a leadership team that meets once a week to discuss upcoming outreach events. Aside from fundraising for the global IJM, the LSU chapter also puts on events to raise awareness for modern-day slavery.
In early November, IJM gathered in Free Speech Alley to put red Xs on their hands to symbolize their goal to end human trafficking and modern day slavery. The red X was meant to be a conversation starter, so when people asked what it was, members could tell them about their cause.
IJM also advocates to state representatives through Twitter and email about laws that will help their cause.
Kirkpatrick said there are many ways for students to get involved in the fight to end modern-day slavery, including participating in events that IJM holds.
“You can do something to end modern-day slavery,” Kirkpatrick said. “You’re not powerless.”
Students can find out more information about the club through its Instagram, @ijm.lsu .