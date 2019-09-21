Quarterback

Joe Burrow (QB#9) - 87 OVR

Key Stats:

THP - 94

TGH - 98

SPD - 79

In 2013, EA decided to give A.J. McCarron a 97 OVR. Joe deserves at least this much. Since transferring from Ohio State two years ago, the QB1 for the Fighting Tigers has shown nothing if not his toughness. His game has improved nearly every week, slotting his accuracy somewhere in the 80s to go along with his big arm. While maybe not the most athletic or most complete quarterback, QB#9’s spirit makes him the perfect leader for this team.

 Bella Biondini

Joe Burrow threw for his sixth touchdown against Vanderbilt in LSU's SEC opener Saturday morning, breaking the Tiger's single game record also held by Burrow. 

With 9:30 to go in the third quarter, Burrow threw a fade to Ja'Marr Chase for his sixth touchdown, extending LSU's lead to 52-24.

Burrow's profile has risen to the national level after LSU remade its offensive staff by hiring Joe Brady, former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant. With a new offense, Burrow has lead the Tigers to a top 4 ranking in the AP Poll and earned himself Heisman consideration along the way.

