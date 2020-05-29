Joe Burrow took to Twitter on Friday to weigh in the death of George Floyd, according to the Advocate.
"The black community needs our help," LSU's former star quarterback wrote. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."
Burrow encouraged his followers to recognize the agonizing experiences black Americans go through on a regular basis.
The tweet comes during the mass amount of protests occurring in Minneapolis after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. A video posted by a bystander showed Floyd being kneeled on by an officer and telling other officers that he could not breathe.
The footage quickly became viral, drawing comparisons to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold while pleading to a New York officer that he couldn't breathe.
Minneapolis leaders have fired four police officers who were at the scene, including the arresting officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck on Friday, May 29.