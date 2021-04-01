Associate Dean of Students and Director of Student Accountability Jonathan Sanders has been temporarily barred from being involved in student disciplinary cases while an investigation by LSU's Human Resources department is ongoing, LSU spokesman Jim Sabourin said on April 1st.
HR will examine the allegations against Sanders which involved him allegedly doling out light punishments on those accused of rape, domestic abuse, and sexual assault. The investigation will look into these cases as well as the information contained in the Husch Blackwell report.
Sanders denied some of the allegations against him at the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children that was held on March 26. He said the punishments he issued were harsher than his predecessor, but also blamed many other LSU officials for the alleged misconduct. He said his role in the Title IX office was misrepresented in the Husch Blackwell report.
This brief will be updated as more information becomes available.