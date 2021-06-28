LSU All-American JuVaughn Harrison won two titles Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
Harrison took home two titles, winning the high jump before also winning long jump with a career best, earning a spot for Harrison in both events on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team.
Harrison is the first U.S. man in a 100 years to represent Team USA in both the long jump and high jump at the Olympics. Harrison is confident that he will find success in both events at the Tokyo Olympics.
"I'm going there with the goal of winning both events," Harrison said. "I don't like to lose."
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled by the pandemic, will begin July 23.