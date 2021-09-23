Hey freaks and fellows, The Stang is back on Thursday nights, 11-1 with Killin’ Time, KLSU’s progressive rock show. Progressive Rock is an eclectic genre of rock that makes for a very unique musical experience. Playing such bands as Rush, Renaissance, and Alan Parsons, there is never a dull moment in the music with crazy instrumentals and awesome stories always being told. So come join me and jump down a rabbit hole of music of which there is no way out. Let’s get weird.
