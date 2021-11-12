GENERAL CONTEST RULES
Neither KLSU, nor The Board of Supervisors or Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College (“LSU”), nor their employees, officers, board members, directors, attorneys or agents will be responsible for any participant's injuries or property damage that may occur during any KLSU Station event, contest, or concert, nor will they be responsible for expenses incurred by any participant during the promotion, whether caused by the negligence of KLSU or LSU or otherwise. Each participant assumes the full responsibility for, and risk of, bodily injury, death, or property damage due to the negligence of KLSU or LSU or otherwise and each participant shall indemnify and hold KLSU and LSU harmless from any loss, liability, cost or expense it may incur as a result of the participation of the participant, and if applicable, the participant's guest.
Hours of operation of client locations may vary from promotion / contest dates and times. Check with individual locations for hours of operation.
KLSU is not responsible for cancellation of event; nor is the station to be held liable for any mechanical failure, weather, etc. that may prevent the winner from accepting the prize.
KLSU reserves the right to change contest rules at any time. KLSU will make all decisions regarding contest and prizes awarded and decisions will be final.
Contest Name: General Contest Rules: KLSU-FM
Station: KLSU 91.1 FM
Station Address: Office of Student Media, B-39 Hodges Hall, Louisiana State University, 70803
Telephone: 225-578-5578
LSU Student Media & KLSU will conduct the contest substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:
1. Description of Contest/Participation.
A. Dates of Contest: As specified per contest or promotional message.
B. How to Enter: As specified in contest or promotional message.
C. How to Play: As specified in contest or promotional message.
D. Other Requirements:
2. Prize(s). The prize(s) that may be awarded to the eligible winner(s) are specific to each contest. If a winner is disqualified, LSU Student Media & KLSU reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner's prize, in its sole discretion. Prizes of equal value might be substituted. All prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged. Prizes may be picked up from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Office of Student Media, B-39 Hodges Hall, Louisiana State University, 70803. All unclaimed prizes will be forfeited.
3. Eligibility and Limitations. Contestants must be 18 years old and a legal U.S. citizen to be eligible to win. The following persons are not eligible to participate and win: employees of LSU Student Media and KLSU (including former employees for a period of six months after termination), employees of other radio or television stations, employees of the contest's participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, and members of the immediate family of any such persons. The term "immediate family" includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as "in-laws," or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related. Previous contest winners are not allowed to win again for 30 days following the date of the previous award.
4. Telephone and Delivery Disclaimer. Participants are restricted to the use of ordinary telephone equipment. Participants that enable the "Caller ID" block function will not be allowed to participate unless they enter their correct area code and telephone number. LSU Student Media & KLSU disclaim all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue a telephone call due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, and all acts beyond the control of LSU Student Media & KLSU. LSU Student Media & KLSU disclaim all liability for any delays, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Entries must be handwritten. No photocopies or mechanical reproductions of entry forms will be permitted.
5. Publicity. By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant LSU Student Media & KLSU permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use.
6. Release. By participating, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the LSU Student Media, KLSU, and LSU, and their employees, officers, board members, and agents, for any personal injury, property damage, or loss that may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the contest, or from the use of any prize.
7. Taxes. Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to LSU Student Media & KLSU, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes. Each winner must provide LSU Student Media & KLSU with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from a Station will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
8. Decisions. LSU Student Media & KLSU reserve the right to disqualify any participant or winner and may refuse to award any prize to a person who is ineligible or has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in the contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means as determined by LSU Student Media & KLSU. Further, LSU Student Media & KLSU will resolve any disputes or ambiguities concerning the rule and resolution concerning such disputes shall be final. All decisions will be made by LSU Student Media & KLSU and are final. LSU Student Media & KLSU may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion.
9. Miscellaneous. Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign a release form provided by LSU Student Media & KLSU to claim the prize. No purchase necessary to participate or win. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. LSU Student Media & KLSU may substitute prizes of equivalent value, amend the rules or discontinue the contest at any time as announced on the station. LSU Student Media & KLSU disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of this contest. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the station and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. For "Register To Win" contests, limit one entry per person per client location. Multiple entries will disqualify entrant from the contest. No machine entries allowed.
10. Compliance with Law. The conduct of this contest is governed by the applicable laws of the Unites States of America and the State of Louisiana, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. LSU Student Media & KLSU shall follow all applicable laws for conducting contests.