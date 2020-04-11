04/11/2020 Hypnotic Flow

Tonight's playlist is full of songs about love, heartbreak and introspection. 

Janet Jackson- I Get Lonely

Aretha Franklin- Day Dreaming

Brenda Holloway- I'll Always Love You

Sade- The Sweetest Taboo

The Pointer Sisters- Automatic

The Roots & Tariq Trotter- You Got Me (ft. Erykah Badu)

Monica- With You

Silk Rhodes- Pains

DUCKWRTH- BOY

Blood Orange- Benzo

Nick Hakim- QADIR

Greentea Peng- Risin'

Greentea Peng- Sane

D'Angelo- Untitled (How Does It Feel)

Lance Skiiiwalker- Forbidden Fruit

Jodeci- Come & Talk to Me

The Internet- Special Affair

Jade- Don't Walk Away

Kevon Edmonds- 24/7

Allen Stone- Give You Blue

Lianne La Havas- Wonderful

LaBelle- Nightbird

Jody Watley- Looking for a New Love

Mary J. Blige- Never Been

702- Not Gonna

Jazmine Sullivan- Need U Bad

Luna Loxx- Heart Stood Still

Arin Ray- ZZZ

Ben l'Oncle Soul- Next To You (Acoustic Version)

