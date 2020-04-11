04/11/2020 Hypnotic Flow

Tonight's playlist is full of songs about love, heartbreak and introspection.
Janet Jackson- I Get Lonely
Aretha Franklin- Day Dreaming
Brenda Holloway- I'll Always Love You
Sade- The Sweetest Taboo
The Pointer Sisters- Automatic
The Roots & Tariq Trotter- You Got Me (ft. Erykah Badu)
Monica- With You
Silk Rhodes- Pains
DUCKWRTH- BOY
Blood Orange- Benzo
Nick Hakim- QADIR
Greentea Peng- Risin'
Greentea Peng- Sane
D'Angelo- Untitled (How Does It Feel)
Lance Skiiiwalker- Forbidden Fruit
Jodeci- Come & Talk to Me
The Internet- Special Affair
Jade- Don't Walk Away
Kevon Edmonds- 24/7
Allen Stone- Give You Blue
Lianne La Havas- Wonderful
LaBelle- Nightbird
Jody Watley- Looking for a New Love
Mary J. Blige- Never Been
702- Not Gonna
Jazmine Sullivan- Need U Bad
Luna Loxx- Heart Stood Still
Arin Ray- ZZZ
Ben l'Oncle Soul- Next To You (Acoustic Version)