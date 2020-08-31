120 More Minutes 08/30/20

It's so, so nice to finally be back on air!
1) XTC - Grass
2) David Bowie - Sound and Vision
3) Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
4) The Cure - Closedown
5) Joy Division - She's Lost Control
6) Blondie - Rapture
7) Pretenders - I Go To Sleep
8) Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Maid of Orleans
9) Eurythmics - Love is a Stranger
10) Kate Bush - Oh to be in Love
11) Tears for Fears - Pale Shelter
12) The Cars - Heartbeat City
13) The Church - North, South, East, and West
14) The Vapors - Letter from Hiro
15) The Clash - Lost in the Supermarket
16) Depeche Mode - Shake the Disease
17) Concrete Blonde - Joey
18) The The - This is the Day
19) Talking Heads - The Big Country
20) Mariah - Sora ni Mau Maboroshi
21) Echo & the Bunnymen - Never Stop
22) DEVO - Find Out
23) Killing Joke - Eighties
24) Heavan 17 - The Height of the Fighting
25) Dead or Alive - You Spin Me Round