120 More Minutes 08/30/20

It's so, so nice to finally be back on air! 

1) XTC - Grass

2) David Bowie - Sound and Vision

3) Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again

4) The Cure - Closedown

5) Joy Division - She's Lost Control 

6) Blondie - Rapture 

7) Pretenders - I Go To Sleep 

8) Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - Maid of Orleans

9) Eurythmics - Love is a Stranger

10) Kate Bush - Oh to be in Love

11) Tears for Fears - Pale Shelter

12) The Cars - Heartbeat City 

13) The Church - North, South, East, and West

14) The Vapors - Letter from Hiro 

15) The Clash - Lost in the Supermarket

16) Depeche Mode - Shake the Disease 

17) Concrete Blonde - Joey

18) The The - This is the Day 

19) Talking Heads - The Big Country 

20) Mariah - Sora ni Mau Maboroshi

21) Echo & the Bunnymen - Never Stop 

22) DEVO - Find Out

23) Killing Joke - Eighties

24) Heavan 17 - The Height of the Fighting 

25) Dead or Alive - You Spin Me Round

