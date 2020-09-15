120 More Minutes 09/13/20

On today's show, we dove a little more into some post punk and dark wave. Hope you enjoyed
1) David Bowie - Look Back in Anger
2) The Jam - Going Underground
3) Public Image Ltd. - Public Image
4) DEVO - Gates of Steel
5) The Boomtown Rats - Like Clockwork
6) Talking Heads - Crosseyed and Painless
7) The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual
8) Prefab Sprout - Cue Fanfare
9) The Pretenders - Time the Avenger
10) The Clash - Clampdown
11) Ramones - The Return of Jackie and Judy
12) Blondie - Rip Her to Shreds
13) X-Ray Spex - Germ Free Adolescents
14) Concrete Blonde - Song for Kim (She Said)
15) Split Enz - I Got You
16) Kraftwerk - Spacelab
17) Tubeway Army - Listen to the Sirens
18) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cannons
19) The The - Song Without an Ending
20) Echo & the Bunnymen - Porcupine
21) Bauhaus - Stigmata Martyr
22) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Icon
23) Joy Division - Heart and Soul
24) Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover
25) Romeo Void - Just Too Easy