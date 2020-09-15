120 More Minutes 09/13/20

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI SALLY CRAWLING NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE NORTHERN GULF COAST NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR HARRISON AND JACKSON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LOWER JEFFERSON - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, AND LOWER ST. BERNARD - A STORM SURGE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 130 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 80 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GULFPORT MS - 29.5N 88.1W - STORM INTENSITY 80 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 350 DEGREES AT 2 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ SALLY IS STILL A HURRICANE AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO SLOWLY MOVE NORTHWARD TOWARDS THE ALABAMA BORDER. IT WILL MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE ALABAMA GULF COAST WEDNESDAY MORNING. LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, DAMAGING WINDS AND TORRENTIAL RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO PORTIONS OF THE MISSISSIPPI COAST, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE ALABAMA BORDER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE ONGOING ON EAST FACING SHORES OF LOUISIANA, THE TIDAL LAKES, AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE DEVASTATING IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EXTREME RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT NUMEROUS EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY OVERWHELMINGLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MANY PLACES WITH DEEP MOVING WATER. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME RAGING RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER NUMEROUS STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. NUMEROUS PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF RAGING WATER WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME VERY DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE ONGOING ACROSS EXTREME COASTAL LOUISIANA AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. THE THREAT IS RELATIVELY LOW BUT NOT A ZERO CHANCE. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING ISOLATED LIMITED IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. DURING THE PEAK OF THE STORM BE READY TO MOVE QUICKLY. KEEP YOUR SHOES ON AND RAIN GEAR HANDY. BOOTS AND ATHLETIC SHOES OFFER THE BEST FOOT PROTECTION IF YOU BECOME UNEXPECTEDLY EXPOSED TO THE WEATHER. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.