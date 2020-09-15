120 More Minutes 09/13/20

On today's show, we dove a little more into some post punk and dark wave. Hope you enjoyed 

1) David Bowie - Look Back in Anger

2) The Jam - Going Underground

3) Public Image Ltd. - Public Image

4) DEVO - Gates of Steel

5) The Boomtown Rats - Like Clockwork

6) Talking Heads - Crosseyed and Painless

7) The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual

8) Prefab Sprout - Cue Fanfare 

9) The Pretenders - Time the Avenger

10) The Clash - Clampdown 

11) Ramones - The Return of Jackie and Judy

12) Blondie - Rip Her to Shreds 

13) X-Ray Spex - Germ Free Adolescents 

14) Concrete Blonde - Song for Kim (She Said) 

15) Split Enz - I Got You 

16) Kraftwerk - Spacelab

17) Tubeway Army - Listen to the Sirens

18) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cannons

19) The The - Song Without an Ending

20) Echo & the Bunnymen - Porcupine 

21) Bauhaus - Stigmata Martyr

22) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Icon

23) Joy Division - Heart and Soul 

24) Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover

25) Romeo Void - Just Too Easy 

