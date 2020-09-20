120 More Minutes 09/20/20

Today's show featured dark wave and goth music to mourn the loss and honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
1) David Bowie - Lazarus
2) The The - Red Cinders in the Sand
3) Bauhaus - Bela Lugosi’s Dead
4) Siouxsie & the Banshees - Helter Skelter
5) New Order - Elegia
6) Cocteau Twins - Sea, Swallow Me
7) The Plimsouls - Oldest Story in the World
8) Brian Eno - Needles in the Camel’s Eye
9) Echo & the Bunnymen - Angels and Devils
10) Cabaret Voltaire - Just Fascination (7” version)
11) David Bowie - Blackstar
12) Yazoo - Winter Kills
13) Japan - Canton
14) The Cure - Charlotte Sometimes
15) The Chameleons - Swamp Thing
16) Joy Division - Isolation
17) Fields of the Nephilim - For her Light
18) Killing Joke - Love Like Blood
19) The D*mned - Life Goes On
20) Eurythmics - Jennifer