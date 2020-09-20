120 More Minutes 09/20/20

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, IBERVILLE, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, ST. CHARLES, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE AND WEST BATON ROUGE. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM BETA WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 3 TO 5 INCHES THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE AREAS THAT RECEIVE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&