120 More Minutes 09/20/20

Today's show featured dark wave and goth music to mourn the loss and honor the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. 

1) David Bowie - Lazarus 

2) The The - Red Cinders in the Sand

3) Bauhaus - Bela Lugosi’s Dead

4) Siouxsie & the Banshees - Helter Skelter

5) New Order - Elegia

6) Cocteau Twins - Sea, Swallow Me

7) The Plimsouls - Oldest Story in the World

8) Brian Eno - Needles in the Camel’s Eye

9) Echo & the Bunnymen - Angels and Devils

10) Cabaret Voltaire - Just Fascination (7” version)

11) David Bowie - Blackstar

12) Yazoo - Winter Kills

13) Japan - Canton

14) The Cure - Charlotte Sometimes

15) The Chameleons - Swamp Thing

16) Joy Division - Isolation 

17) Fields of the Nephilim - For her Light

18) Killing Joke - Love Like Blood

19) The D*mned - Life Goes On

20) Eurythmics - Jennifer 

Load comments