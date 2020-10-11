120 More Minutes 10/11/20

1) The Durutti Column - Sketch for Dawn (I)

2) Cocteau Twins - Wax and Wane

3) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Dazzle

4) Blancmange - Sad Day 

5) The Replacements - Swinging Party 

6) New Order - Dreams Never End

7) The Clash - Spanish Bombs

8) Tom Tom Club - L’elephant

9) Kate Bush - Oh to be in Love

10) The Chills - Pink Frost

11) Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)

12) Echo & the Bunnymen - The Cutter

13) Split Enz - Six Months in a Leaky Boat

14) Blondie - Picture This

15) Minutemen - The Glory of Man 

16) Wall of Voodoo - Back in Flesh 

17) Squeeze - Slightly Drunk

18) The Feelies - Crazy Rhythms

19) Hoodoo Gurus - I want you Back 

20) David Bowie - Fashion

21) Pretenders - Show Me

22) R.E.M. - Pilgrimage

23) The Chameleons - Soul in Isolation 

24) The Durutti Column - Sketch for Dawn (II)

