120 More Minutes 10/11/20

1) The Durutti Column - Sketch for Dawn (I)
2) Cocteau Twins - Wax and Wane
3) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Dazzle
4) Blancmange - Sad Day
5) The Replacements - Swinging Party
6) New Order - Dreams Never End
7) The Clash - Spanish Bombs
8) Tom Tom Club - L’elephant
9) Kate Bush - Oh to be in Love
10) The Chills - Pink Frost
11) Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
12) Echo & the Bunnymen - The Cutter
13) Split Enz - Six Months in a Leaky Boat
14) Blondie - Picture This
15) Minutemen - The Glory of Man
16) Wall of Voodoo - Back in Flesh
17) Squeeze - Slightly Drunk
18) The Feelies - Crazy Rhythms
19) Hoodoo Gurus - I want you Back
20) David Bowie - Fashion
21) Pretenders - Show Me
22) R.E.M. - Pilgrimage
23) The Chameleons - Soul in Isolation
24) The Durutti Column - Sketch for Dawn (II)