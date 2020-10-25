120 More Minutes 10/25/20

Spooky Halloween edition of the show! Hope everyone has a fun, socially-distant Halloween!

1) David Bowie - Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family 

2) David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

3) Ministry - Everyday is Like Halloween

4) The Specials - Ghost Town 

5) Talking Heads - Psycho Killer

6) Cocteau Twins - In Our Angelhood

7) The Chameleons - Time, The End of Time

8) Book of Love - Witchcraft

9) Tom Tom Club - Femme Fatale 

10) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound

11) Concrete Blonde - Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)

12) Joy Division - Interzone

13) The Ramones - Pet Sematary 

14) Depeche Mode - Black Celebration 

15) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Halloween 

16) Bauhaus - Spirit 

17) The Cure - Disintegration 

18) Fields of the Nephilim - Moonchild 

19) Public Image Ltd - Albatross 

20) The The - Another Boy Drowning 

21) Brian Eno - Roman Twilight 

