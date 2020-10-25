120 More Minutes 10/25/20

Spooky Halloween edition of the show! Hope everyone has a fun, socially-distant Halloween!
1) David Bowie - Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family
2) David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
3) Ministry - Everyday is Like Halloween
4) The Specials - Ghost Town
5) Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
6) Cocteau Twins - In Our Angelhood
7) The Chameleons - Time, The End of Time
8) Book of Love - Witchcraft
9) Tom Tom Club - Femme Fatale
10) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound
11) Concrete Blonde - Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)
12) Joy Division - Interzone
13) The Ramones - Pet Sematary
14) Depeche Mode - Black Celebration
15) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Halloween
16) Bauhaus - Spirit
17) The Cure - Disintegration
18) Fields of the Nephilim - Moonchild
19) Public Image Ltd - Albatross
20) The The - Another Boy Drowning
21) Brian Eno - Roman Twilight