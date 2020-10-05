120 More Minutes 10/4/20

1) Madness - One Step Beyond
2) The The - Sweet Bird of Truth
3) Liquid Liquid - Cavern
4) Plimsouls - Lie, Beg, Borrow, and Steal
5) Replacements - I will Dare
6) Bingo Boingo - Only a Lad
7) B-52’s - 53 Miles West of Venus
8) Feelies - Fa Ce-La
9) Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Born to Run
10) Undertones - Wednesday Week
11) Boomtown Rats - Up All Night
12) DEVO - Beautiful World
13) Public Image Ltd. - Seattle
14) Style Council - Headstart for Happiness
15) The Church - Antenna
16) Elvis Costello - No Action
17) INXS - Don’t Change
18) The Smiths - Rusholme Ruffians
19) The Jam - That’s Entertainment
20) OMD - If You Leave
21) XTC - Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead
22) Nena - Noch Einmal
23) Talking Heads - Radio Head
24) Squeeze - I Won’t Ever Go Drinking Again
25) Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
26) R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe