120 More Minutes 10/4/20

1) Madness - One Step Beyond

2) The The - Sweet Bird of Truth

3) Liquid Liquid - Cavern

4) Plimsouls - Lie, Beg, Borrow, and Steal

5) Replacements - I will Dare

6) Bingo Boingo - Only a Lad

7) B-52’s - 53 Miles West of Venus

8) Feelies - Fa Ce-La

9) Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Born to Run

10) Undertones - Wednesday Week

11) Boomtown Rats - Up All Night

12) DEVO - Beautiful World

13) Public Image Ltd. - Seattle

14) Style Council - Headstart for Happiness

15) The Church - Antenna

16) Elvis Costello - No Action

17) INXS - Don’t Change

18) The Smiths - Rusholme Ruffians

19) The Jam - That’s Entertainment

20) OMD - If You Leave

21) XTC - Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead

22) Nena - Noch Einmal

23) Talking Heads - Radio Head

24) Squeeze - I Won’t Ever Go Drinking Again

25) Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes

26) R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe

