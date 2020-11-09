120 More Minutes 10/8/20

Election week show!
1) Heaven 17 - Crushed By the Wheels Of Industry
2) Sex Pistols - God Save the Queen
3) DEVO - Social Fools
4) Minutemen - Corona
5) X - I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts
6) The Jam - News Of the World
7) Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
8) B-52's - Channel Z
9) INXS - Guns In the Sky
10) Violent Femmes - Children Of the Revolution
11) Style Council - Big Boss Groove
12) Madness - Land of the Hope and Glory
13) UB40 - Tyler
14) The English Beat - Whine & Grine / Stand Down Margaret
15) The Specials - Maggie's Farm
16) R.E.M. - Cuyahoga
17) XTC - Here Comes President Kill Again
18) The The - Heartland
19) Bronski Bead - Why?
20) Talking Heads - Don't Worry About the Government
21) The Communards - Breadline Britain
22) Public Image Ltd - Rise
23) Elvis Costello & the Attractions - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding
24) The Clash - Washington Bullets