120 More Minutes 11/15/20

Special Live Aid edition! 

Hour one: Wembley Stadium, London

1) Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning * (listener request, not played at Live Aid)

2) Style Council - Internationalists 

3) Boomtown Rats - Drag Me Down 

4) Boomtown Rats - Rat Trap

5) Adam and the Ants - Vive le Rock

6) Ultravox - One Small Day

7) Ultravox - Vienna

8) Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave

9) Elvis Costello - All You Need is Love

10) Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good

11) Sadé - Why Can't We Live Together? 

12) David Bowie - Heroes

13) Howard Jones - Hide and Seek

Hour two: JFK Stadium, Philadelpha, PA

14) Simple Minds - Ghost Dancing

15) Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)

16) Pretenders - Message of Love

17) The Cars - Drive 

18) The Cars - Just What I Needed

19) Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now

20) Thompson Twins - Revolution 

21) Duran Duran - A View To A Kill

