120 More Minutes 11/15/20

Special Live Aid edition!
Hour one: Wembley Stadium, London
1) Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning * (listener request, not played at Live Aid)
2) Style Council - Internationalists
3) Boomtown Rats - Drag Me Down
4) Boomtown Rats - Rat Trap
5) Adam and the Ants - Vive le Rock
6) Ultravox - One Small Day
7) Ultravox - Vienna
8) Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave
9) Elvis Costello - All You Need is Love
10) Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good
11) Sadé - Why Can't We Live Together?
12) David Bowie - Heroes
13) Howard Jones - Hide and Seek
Hour two: JFK Stadium, Philadelpha, PA
14) Simple Minds - Ghost Dancing
15) Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
16) Pretenders - Message of Love
17) The Cars - Drive
18) The Cars - Just What I Needed
19) Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now
20) Thompson Twins - Revolution
21) Duran Duran - A View To A Kill