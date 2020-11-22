120 More Minutes 11/22/20

1) Soft Cell - Frustration 

2) Culture Club - Church of the Poison Mind

3) Tears for Fears - Change

4) The Romantics - Talking in Your Sleep

5) Simple Minds - Promised You a Miracle 

6) Missing Persons - Destination Unknown 

7) Book of Love - Boy 

8) Ultravox - Hiroshima Mon Amour 

9) Bow Wow Wow - Fools Rush In 

10) Kate Bush - Them Heavy People 

11) Gary Numan - Trois Gymnopedies (First Movement) 

12) Blondie - Fade Away and Radiate 

13) Bauhaus - All We Ever Wanted was Everything

14) Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - Johnny Appleseed 

15) The Clash - Career Opportunities 

16) B-52's - Dance This Mess Around (Party Mix) 

17) Mariah - Hana Ga Saitara 

18) Kraftwerk - The Model 

19) New Order - Blue Monday '88

20) Madness - Blue Skinned Beast 

21) Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away

22) Pretenders - My City Was Gone

23) Echo & the Bunnymen - Angels and Devils 

24) The Cars - You Might Think 

25) The Go-Go's - How Much More

26) XTC - Don't Lose Your Temper

