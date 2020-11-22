120 More Minutes 11/22/20

1) Soft Cell - Frustration
2) Culture Club - Church of the Poison Mind
3) Tears for Fears - Change
4) The Romantics - Talking in Your Sleep
5) Simple Minds - Promised You a Miracle
6) Missing Persons - Destination Unknown
7) Book of Love - Boy
8) Ultravox - Hiroshima Mon Amour
9) Bow Wow Wow - Fools Rush In
10) Kate Bush - Them Heavy People
11) Gary Numan - Trois Gymnopedies (First Movement)
12) Blondie - Fade Away and Radiate
13) Bauhaus - All We Ever Wanted was Everything
14) Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - Johnny Appleseed
15) The Clash - Career Opportunities
16) B-52's - Dance This Mess Around (Party Mix)
17) Mariah - Hana Ga Saitara
18) Kraftwerk - The Model
19) New Order - Blue Monday '88
20) Madness - Blue Skinned Beast
21) Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away
22) Pretenders - My City Was Gone
23) Echo & the Bunnymen - Angels and Devils
24) The Cars - You Might Think
25) The Go-Go's - How Much More
26) XTC - Don't Lose Your Temper