120 More Minutes 11/8/20

Election week show!

1) Heaven 17 - Crushed By the Wheels Of Industry

2) Sex Pistols - God Save the Queen

3) DEVO - Social Fools

4) Minutemen - Corona

5) X - I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts

6) The Jam - News Of the World

7) Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

8) B-52's - Channel Z

9) INXS - Guns In the Sky

10) Violent Femmes - Children Of the Revolution

11) Style Council - Big Boss Groove

12) Madness - Land of the Hope and Glory

13) UB40 - Tyler

14) The English Beat - Whine & Grine / Stand Down Margaret

15) The Specials - Maggie's Farm

16) R.E.M. - Cuyahoga

17) XTC - Here Comes President Kill Again

18) The The - Heartland

19) Bronski Bead - Why?

20) Talking Heads - Don't Worry About the Government 

21) The Communards - Breadline Britain

22) Public Image Ltd - Rise

23) Elvis Costello & the Attractions - (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding

24) The Clash - Washington Bullets

