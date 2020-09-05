it's our first show together!!! Femme FM is now a tag-team :^]
hour 1: DJ Hysteria
Los B*tchos - Tripping Party
Tomberlin - Wasted
RVG - Help Somebody
Lauren Mann - Missing You
Kelly Lee Owens - Wake Up
Aya Gloomy - vs Reality
No Joy - Primal Curse
Zola Jesus - Lick the Palm of the Burning Handshake
Emma Ruth Rundle - Apathy on the Indiana Border
The Cranberries - Not Sorry
Grouper - Living Room
Skullcrusher - Day of Show
Black Dresses - LEFT ARM OF LIFE
Rico Nasty - IPHONE
3L3D3P - TRGDY PLYBCK
hour 2: [redacted]
Habibi - I Got The Moves
Julia Jackson - Pressure To Party
Soccer Mommy - circle the drain
Snail Mail - Thinning
Angel Olsen - Spring
Sharon Van Etten - One Day
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
Chastity Belt - Different Now
Mothers - It Hurts Until It Doesn't
This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did
Fiona Apple - Heavy Balloon
The Headcoatees - Davey Crockett
Alabama Shakes - Future People
Cherry Glazer - Trick Or Treat Dancefloor
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me