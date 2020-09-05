femme fm 2020

it's our first show together!!! Femme FM is now a tag-team :^]

hour 1: DJ Hysteria

Los B*tchos - Tripping Party

Tomberlin - Wasted

RVG - Help Somebody

Lauren Mann - Missing You

Kelly Lee Owens - Wake Up

Aya Gloomy - vs Reality

No Joy - Primal Curse

Zola Jesus - Lick the Palm of the Burning Handshake

Emma Ruth Rundle - Apathy on the Indiana Border

The Cranberries - Not Sorry

Grouper - Living Room

Skullcrusher - Day of Show

Black Dresses - LEFT ARM OF LIFE

Rico Nasty - IPHONE

3L3D3P - TRGDY PLYBCK

hour 2: [redacted]

Habibi - I Got The Moves

Julia Jackson - Pressure To Party

Soccer Mommy - circle the drain

Snail Mail - Thinning

Angel Olsen - Spring

Sharon Van Etten - One Day

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Chastity Belt - Different Now

Mothers - It Hurts Until It Doesn't

This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did

Fiona Apple - Heavy Balloon

The Headcoatees - Davey Crockett

Alabama Shakes - Future People

Cherry Glazer - Trick Or Treat Dancefloor

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

