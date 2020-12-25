909 State of Mind 12/19/20

Hey folks! It's JayP here! This show is the last 909 State of Mind that I will be hosting. I can't even begin to describe how wonderful an experience it's been selecting the best in House and Techno for the Baton Rouge area each Saturday night. For the last show, I combed through all the songs I've played and I have selected the best tracks. Please enjoy the playlist, and if you take away anything from my show please take this small piece of advice.

"Music is the answer, To your problems. Keep on moving, Then you can solve them" - Celeda from Music Is the Answer by Danny Tengalia

Just - Bicep

Who Dares To Believe In Me - Marco Lys, Plaster Hands

Thee Trk! - Honey Dijon Re-Edit - Felix Da Housecat, Chris Trucher

Remember Me - Franky Rizardo Remix - Blue Boy

Both Of Us - Jayda G Sunset Bliss Mix - Jayda G

Boy - MK Deep Dub - K.E.L.S.E.Y.

Gypsy Woman - Crystal Waters

If I Can't Get Down - Mousse T.'s Funky Shizzle - Mike Dunn

Make A Move - Max Chapman, ThreeSix

Momma's Groove - Jimpster's Hip Replacement Mix - Osunlade

Good Good - Chevals

Final Credits - Midland

Marlene - Joshua James

Eyes of the Night - Darius Syrossian, Jamie Jones

Virus Night - Acid Mix - Tom Laws, D.A.V.E. the Drummer

Good Life - Pig & Dan Less Is More Vocal Remix - Inner City

Onslaught - FJAAK Remix - Missing Channel, Robert Hood

AK OK - Anastasia Kristensen

Sgadi Li Mi - Charlotte de Witte

Adrenaline - Amelie Lens, AIROD

The Bells - Jeff Mills

Lifetime - Raxon Remix - GusGus

Sink This Ship - Pan-Pot Remix - Dapayk & Padberg

Fierceness - Joyhauser

Seduction - Anja Schneider

