909 State of Mind 12/19/20

Hey folks! It's JayP here! This show is the last 909 State of Mind that I will be hosting. I can't even begin to describe how wonderful an experience it's been selecting the best in House and Techno for the Baton Rouge area each Saturday night. For the last show, I combed through all the songs I've played and I have selected the best tracks. Please enjoy the playlist, and if you take away anything from my show please take this small piece of advice.
"Music is the answer, To your problems. Keep on moving, Then you can solve them" - Celeda from Music Is the Answer by Danny Tengalia
Just - Bicep
Who Dares To Believe In Me - Marco Lys, Plaster Hands
Thee Trk! - Honey Dijon Re-Edit - Felix Da Housecat, Chris Trucher
Remember Me - Franky Rizardo Remix - Blue Boy
Both Of Us - Jayda G Sunset Bliss Mix - Jayda G
Boy - MK Deep Dub - K.E.L.S.E.Y.
Gypsy Woman - Crystal Waters
If I Can't Get Down - Mousse T.'s Funky Shizzle - Mike Dunn
Make A Move - Max Chapman, ThreeSix
Momma's Groove - Jimpster's Hip Replacement Mix - Osunlade
Good Good - Chevals
Final Credits - Midland
Marlene - Joshua James
Eyes of the Night - Darius Syrossian, Jamie Jones
Virus Night - Acid Mix - Tom Laws, D.A.V.E. the Drummer
Good Life - Pig & Dan Less Is More Vocal Remix - Inner City
Onslaught - FJAAK Remix - Missing Channel, Robert Hood
AK OK - Anastasia Kristensen
Sgadi Li Mi - Charlotte de Witte
Adrenaline - Amelie Lens, AIROD
The Bells - Jeff Mills
Lifetime - Raxon Remix - GusGus
Sink This Ship - Pan-Pot Remix - Dapayk & Padberg
Fierceness - Joyhauser
Seduction - Anja Schneider