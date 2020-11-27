Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.