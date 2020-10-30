It’s no secret that Ariana Grande knows her sound and sticks to what she’s good at. It might be time for her to step out of that shell.
On Friday, Ariana Grande released her newest collection of pop hits. “Positions” is an accurately-titled 14-song album laden with trap beats, surgery sweet vocals and too many “yuh”s to count. It’s exactly what you’d expect, and that’s the problem.
Grande has been on quite the roller coaster ride throughout her career, dealing with hit after hit of public loss and trauma. She’s used her music to heal and express her pain. Her 2018 album “Sweetener” came after a bombing during one of her live performances, and “thank u, next” was an ode to self-care after the death of Mac Miller and her breakup with Pete Davidson. Those albums were raw and powerful, and “Positions” feels like it’s lagging behind.
The album starts with “shut up,” a fun, orchestral track that should have set the tone for the album. She’s talking directly to her critics and beaming self-confidence. It’s a new era for her— time to leave the past in the past and enjoy life. “Positions” quickly becomes about a different kind of enjoyment.
Most of the tracks are explicit, to say the least. She’s no stranger to this kind of content, but it quickly gets repetitive when most of her songs sound the same— hip-hop beat, dreamy flourishes, airy riffs. Going to bed with someone. Waking up with someone. Rinse, repeat. That’s not to say there aren’t some standouts, but it all feels like something I’ve heard before.
“motive” with Doja Cat already feels like a radio hit, and Doja’s verse adds a fun twist to an already fun song. The track combines a heavier, house beat with Grande’s trademark vocals and is just repetitive enough to be played in every mall in America.
There are no shortage of potential hits, but it’s because every song follows the same already successful blueprint. It’s a back-to-back showcase of playing it safe. Ariana Grande is a famous artist for a reason— she’s good at what she does— but she can also afford to take risks. “Positions” is an album full of good songs, but they could be better.