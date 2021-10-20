Alphabet Soup

Soup of the Week: Cream of Mushroom

NICE TO SEE YOU AGAIN! Welcome back to another week of Alphabet Soup with your favorite hosts, DJ Tails and The Eggman. This show was an exciting mix of our favorite city pop and future funk tracks. We hold these genres super close to our musical hearts and we hope you have as much fun listening as we did putting this one together. Tune in next Monday from 11pm to 1am for more of our favorite tracks!

TAILS...

EGGMAN...


Flamingosis - An 8 Ball Affair ★
1986 Omega Tribe - Blue Reef 
Amherst & Rollergirl - Collision Course ★ 
Kaoru Akimoto - Dress Down
Ginger Root - Entertainment ★
Makoto Matsushita - First Light 
中山美穂 - GET YOUR LOVE TONIGHT ★
Macross 82-99 - Horsey (feat. Sarah Bonito) 
Desired - I Want You ★
Ami Ozaki - Junjou 
Skylar Spence - Kratos in Love ★
Shigeru Suzuki - LADY PINK PANTHER 
bo en & Augustus - Money Won't Pay ★
Magdalena Bay - Neon 
Toshiki Kadomatsu - On Shore ★
The Phantom's Revenge - Posterizing Patrick Ewing 
Cape Coral - Querelle ★
Vantage - Right on Time 
Tatsuro Yamashita - Solid Slider
Taeko Onuki - Tokai 
Night Tempo - Usagi Funk ★
Desired - Video Girl Yukiko 
Anri - WINDY SUMMER ★
SUI UZI - XYZ 
JADOES - You Conceal It!! ★
Aritus & Fibre - Zenith 
 
