Soup of the Week: Cream of Mushroom
NICE TO SEE YOU AGAIN! Welcome back to another week of Alphabet Soup with your favorite hosts, DJ Tails and The Eggman. This show was an exciting mix of our favorite city pop and future funk tracks. We hold these genres super close to our musical hearts and we hope you have as much fun listening as we did putting this one together. Tune in next Monday from 11pm to 1am for more of our favorite tracks!
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
Flamingosis - An 8 Ball Affair ★
1986 Omega Tribe - Blue Reef ☻
Amherst & Rollergirl - Collision Course ★
Kaoru Akimoto - Dress Down☻
Ginger Root - Entertainment ★
Makoto Matsushita - First Light ☻
中山美穂 - GET YOUR LOVE TONIGHT ★
Macross 82-99 - Horsey (feat. Sarah Bonito) ☻
Desired - I Want You ★
Ami Ozaki - Junjou ☻
Skylar Spence - Kratos in Love ★
Shigeru Suzuki - LADY PINK PANTHER ☻
bo en & Augustus - Money Won't Pay ★
Magdalena Bay - Neon ☻
Toshiki Kadomatsu - On Shore ★
The Phantom's Revenge - Posterizing Patrick Ewing ☻
Cape Coral - Querelle ★
Vantage - Right on Time ☻
Tatsuro Yamashita - Solid Slider
Taeko Onuki - Tokai ☻
Night Tempo - Usagi Funk ★
Desired - Video Girl Yukiko ☻
Anri - WINDY SUMMER ★
SUI UZI - XYZ ☻
JADOES - You Conceal It!! ★
Aritus & Fibre - Zenith ☻